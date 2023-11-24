A "remarkable upswing" in the dental practice sales market in Glasgow was today flagged by Christie & Co as it announced the sale of Cardonald Smiles.
The principal-led, two-surgery, NHS dental practice, which has more than 1,400 registered patients and is located on Mosspark Drive, has been bought by Ravi Bains from Katrina Cumine, who graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2011 and worked in practices in Glasgow, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire before opening Cardonald Smiles in 2017. Mr Bains owns three practices across the "wider Glasgow area", Christie & Co noted.
The property agent said: " The practice was brought to market on behalf of the previous principal, Dr Katrina Cumine, who sought to relinquish her management responsibilities and redirect her focus towards the clinical aspects of dentistry."
It added: "Following a confidential sales process with Joel Mannix at Christie & Co, the practice attracted a significant level of interest, resulting in five viewings and a closing date set with multiple offers received."
The price paid for the practice has not been disclosed.
Mr Mannix, an associate director at Christie & Co who specialises in the dental sector, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Dr Cumine throughout this process. I have no doubt that, under Dr Bains' ownership, Cardonald Smiles will continue to thrive and provide excellent dental care to the Glasgow community."
He added: “The dental practice sales market in the Glasgow area has recently experienced a remarkable upswing, particularly within the independent sector, with a noticeable surge in buyers' interest and a significant increase in transactional activity.
"This trend showcases the enduring appeal of Glasgow as a thriving dental community, attracting both experienced practitioners like Dr Bains as well as enthusiastic new entrants. With a diverse pool of motivated buyers and a high level of activity, the market reflects a strong belief in the value of independent practices and the enduring importance of personalised, patient-centred care.”
