The town had been without one for 15 years before it opened in 2020.

Highland Cinema was named cinema of the year, in the 24 screens or under category, at the Big Screen Awards, which were held on Thursday night in London.

Mr MacDonald, who now lives in Roshven, near Arisaig, and is a Highland councillor, said research had shown that the two things that can help regenerate struggling high streets are a cinema and a bookshop, which he also opened in Fort William.

The two-screen cinema was designed by Glasgow and Skye-based architect Dualchas in the style of a traditional black house and also includes a restaurant and events space.

A red Lotus Elan was specially commissioned for the cinema.

Mr MacDonald is the author of series of historical novels based around the Ardnish peninsula in the West Highlands. He made his money buying and selling four major Scottish companies.

In 2019 he sold an Edinburgh-based waste management firm in a reported £25.8 million deal and was awarded an OBE for services to the Highlands.

His son, Angus, jointly owns the Highland Soaps Company, which opened a multi-million pound factory in Fort William in 2020.