The Herald has a long and enduring association with Glasgow but our news coverage goes far beyond the city limits, covering the length and breadth of Scotland and beyond.
I grew up in Lochaber and my granny came from Vatersay so it's important to me that the Highlands and Islands have a strong voice in our title.
Hospital delay
We have closely followed the long-delayed plan to replace Fort Williams's crumbling Belford hospital by 2028.
Former head surgeon David Sedgwick said he was promised a new hospital within ten years when he was appointed in 1992.
In August we told how midwife shortages in the Highlands were leading to home births being cancelled, close to due dates in some cases.
In one case an expectant mother was 39 weeks into her pregnancy when she was told her planned home birth could not go ahead.
Ferry crisis
Islanders living in one of the UK's most remote communitiestold of their frustration in June that they are being "left out of the story" of Scotland's ferry crisis.
With a population of just 130 people, Colonsay residents say they have "less of a voice" but are more reliant on the service than other Scottish isles.
They said the disruption, caused by delays to new CalMac vessels and annual maintenance of the existing fleet, was "decimating tourism" and compromising healthcare.
Tourism – the good and the bad
Our analysis of the popular NC500 road route shone a light on the problems local people have experienced due to the huge influx of tourists. Complaints about convoys of slow-moving campervans and littering have soared in recent years.
However, business owners said they were reaping the benefits of the rise in visitor numbers. Rupert Allison, who owns Strathcarron Station House self-catering apartments, said this year was his best yet.
Our story about the demise of a former 17th coaching inn in Lochaber after years of under-investment was one of The Herald's most-read stories this year.
Spean Bridge Hotel was labelled a “carbuncle” that was off-putting for tourists passing through the picturesque area where commandos were trained during the Second World War.
Schools out
In September we told how renovation and rebuild projects at ten Highland schools had been shelved as Highland Council negotiates a £127million budget black hole.
Pupils were said to have "no dignity" at St Clement's in Dingwall, for children with special educational needs with "unreliable heating, no disabled access in part of the school, no dedicated dining space and no medical room".
Clearances again
The Scottish Government U-turned on plans to introduce fishing controls in 10% of Scotland's waters but not before a protest song, sung by a Hebridean fisherman, stormed the download charts.
Donald Francis MacNeil said the proposals had eroded the trust of island communities.
Positive news matters too...
We want to champion the success stories of the Highlands and Islands and last week told how an independent cinema had been named the best in the UK by the London elite.
Highland Cinema, in Fort William, was funded by businessman Angus MacDonald as his 'gift' to the town. The picture house was named best cinema in the under 24 screens category at the Big Screen Awards.
