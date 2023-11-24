A major search and rescue operation was launched on October 11 after reports of two people in the River Kelvin in the west end of the city.

A man was rescued by emergency workers at the time but the woman was not found.

Earlier this month police said the body of a woman had been recovered from the water on Friday November 10 but formal identification had still to take place.

On Friday this week officers confirmed the body was that of Ms Winters.

A force spokesperson added there were no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.