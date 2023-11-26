For others, nothing beats finishing off a feast with a slice of traditional Christmas Pudding studded with dried fruits and topped with brandy cream.

But why are we urged to prepare this late December dessert course before many have even started to think about putting up the tree?

The origins of Christmas Pudding are said to be rooted in the 14th century with a pottage or soup known as ‘frumenty’ made using meat, spices and dried fruit.

This recipe later evolved into a Plum Pudding, which swapped meat for beef suet and was bulked out with breadcrumbs, flour and eggs so that it was thick enough to be wrapped in cloth and boiled.

Rather than referring to stone fruit, plum was used as a generic term for any form of dried fruit.

The pudding was seen as the perfect accompaniment for roast beef, balancing flavours of sweet and savoury and because it could be made long before the depths of winter without spoiling became a handy gift.

When the dish started to resemble something closer to the Christmas pudding we know and love today, using ingredients that gave it a sweeter, squidgier texture, the Victorians are reported to have started the tradition of setting it alight.

It was around this time period too, that the idea of Stir Up Sunday was first introduced.

Stir Up Sunday is the name given to the last Sunday before Advent, which this year falls today, Sunday, November 26.

The title comes from a phrase in the The Book of Common Prayer where the collect read in Anglican churches for that Sunday includes: “Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people”.

From then on it became common for families to gather in the kitchens of their homes to mix and steam the pudding, before setting it aside to rest.

Mixing is done from East to West in tribute to the story of three wise men who journey to visit the baby Jesus.

Playing a risky game when it comes to dental health, some will add a silver coin to the mix and say that the one to find it on Christmas day will go on to have good luck.

Like a fine wine or cheese, making the pudding this far in advance gives its rich flavours time to mature, so that it packs the ultimate flavour when the time for slicing comes.

See below for chef Gary Townsend’s recipe for the perfect Christmas Pud which was first published by the Herald in 2021.

He said: “This recipe was given to me by my best friend’s gran, whose Christmas pudding was allegedly infamous throughout Glasgow. I asked if I could share it and surprisingly my friend agreed. So here is “Granny Glasgow’s” perfect Christmas pudding. Is it a labour of love? Yes. Will you be able to put the bowl down when it’s made? Quite simply… No!”

Equipment:

You will need a two pint (1.2 litre) lightly greased heatproof pudding basin (with or without lid), baking parchment, foil and string, a steamer or large pot.

Ingredients: Serves 8-10

125g sultanas

125g currants

25g candied or sugared ginger, finely chopped

25g candied peel, finely chopped

25g dried figs, apricots or prunes (or mix)

25g whole almonds chopped (skin on is ok but I prefer blanched)

25g pecans, roughly chopped, skin on

Medium cooking apple, cored and grated

Grated zest ½ orange

Grated zest 1 lemon

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 level teaspoon ground mixed spice

¼ level teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 large eggs

100g self-raising flour, sifted

125g suet

110g white breadcrumbs

150g soft dark brown sugar

50g Amaretto

100g Sherry

50g Cointreau

Method:

Put the sultanas, currents, ginger, candied peel and dried fruit in a bowl with all alcohol and let it steep overnight or up to a week.

When the fruits have steeped, combine the remaining ingredients together, then add the fruit/alcohol mix and stir thoroughly, making sure everyone has a turn and makes a wish.