A celebrity gardener has said he was “flattered and delighted” to receive an honorary doctorate from a Scottish university.
Gardeners’ World host Monty Don, 68, received the accolade from the University of Stirling on Friday, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to horticulture, broadcasting, and charity.
Don has roots in Scotland as the great-nephew of Scottish botanist George Don, and both his paternal grandparents were Scottish.
He has had a lifelong passion for gardening and is a keen proponent of organic gardening and sustainable beekeeping.
Don has also spoken out about the therapeutic benefits of gardening for mental and physical health, having documented his own struggle with depression and seasonal affective disorder.
He was made an OBE in 2018.
The keen gardener has hosted a range of programmes across the BBC and Channel 4 about gardening, including Real Garden and the Chelsea Flower Show.
On receiving the honorary degree he said: “I am flattered and delighted to receive this degree from the University of Stirling.
“Although I have lived my life in England, my family are proudly Scottish, so to receive this honour from a Scottish university is doubly gratifying.”
Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “Monty Don is truly inspiring in his field, with interests that span the natural environment, health and wellbeing, and the community.
“His passions mirror the research and specialisms of the University of Stirling and his commitment to making change in the world aligns with our own purpose.
“We are proud to have him join our alumni community.”
