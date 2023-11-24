A train has suffered damage after striking a car at a level crossing in the Highlands.
The incident took place around 3pm on Friday at Delny level crossing on the Far North Line between Invergordon and Fearn.
Emergency services were called to the scene. Network Rail Scotland said all those on board the train and the two occupants of the vehicle escaped injury.
The train did not derail but sustained “some” damage in the collision, the rail operator added. The level crossing was also "working correctly at the time of the incident".
The line remains closed to trains amid an investigation into the collision.
NEW: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Invergordon and Tain, services between Inverness and Wick/Thurso are suspended. https://t.co/9yYt8ZQUXw pic.twitter.com/9ouNYSTiUS— ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 24, 2023
ScotRail confirmed that a replacement bus service is in operation. Valid train tickets are being accepted on selected Stagecoach North bus services.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: "Services on the Far North Line have been disrupted while the emergency service attend an incident along the route.
“We're sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result.
"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim compensation through the Delay Repay Guarantee on the ScotRail website or mobile app."
