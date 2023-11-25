Road policing officers are appealing for information after a crash on the M74 in Lanarkshire.
The incident involved five vehicles and happened northbound between Junction Seven for Larkhall and Junction Six for Hamilton around 3.25pm on Friday.
The vehicles were a white Peugeot Boxer van, a red Peugeot 107 car, a grey Mazda 3 car, a black Mercedes-Benz C class car and a black Renault Clio car.
The 19-year-old female driver and a 15-year-old passenger from the Peugeot car, as well as a 65-year-old female driver of the Mercedes were taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment. All have since been discharged.
The road was closed northbound to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our investigation is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.
“You can call 101, quoting reference 2088 of 24 November.”
