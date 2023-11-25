Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Moray have launched an online portal where members of the public can share information with police.
Lucretia, known as Kiesha, Donaghy, was found dead in her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin on Thursday November 16 when officers were called to the property at around 7.20pm.
Police are carrying out “extensive” investigations and urged anyone with information to contact them.
The inquiry is being led by Police Scotland’s major investigation team.
Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out and I am appealing to anyone who spoke to Kiesha in the days leading up to her death or who was in the Anderson Drive area between 4.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November, and 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, and saw anything that may assist our investigation, to get in touch.
“We are also keen to get hold of any dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around this time.
“The information you have may seem small or insignificant, but it could be the vital piece we need.
“You will see significant police presence in the area whilst our investigation is ongoing.
“Kiesha’s family and friends will continue to be supported throughout our enquiries. It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to her and I’m appealing to the public for help to do that.
“If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, then please get in touch as soon as you can.”
The online portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S41-PO1
People can also pass information to police by calling 101 and quoting reference 3250 of Thursday November 16 2023 or by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.
