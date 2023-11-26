The Scottish Government has been accused of bungling a flagship scheme to make private rented properties more energy efficient after it had "almost zero impact".
Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show just 0.06% of private rented homes have so far benefited from a plan launched more than three years ago.
The Private Rented Sector (PRS) Landlord Loan scheme was set up in April 2020 to support the installation of energy efficient and renewable measures across Scotland.
But only 215 of the 340,000 properties in the sector have had funding for retro-fitting.
Of these, 190 have been for energy efficiency measures such as insulation, while 26 have received funding for renewable measures such as heat pumps and solar panels.
It suggests only one home received funding for both classes of improvements in line with the Government’s own ‘whole home’ approach to decarbonise heat in buildings.
The LibDems said that the whole-home approach was a focus of other warm home schemes, but appeared to have been omitted from the PRS Landlord Loans.
Less than half the funding for the PRS scheme has been allocated, with just £1.2m of the £2.5m available awarded by September.
Under the scheme, sole-trader and company landlords can apply to borrow money to improve registered rental properties which are not short-term lets or holiday homes.
Loans of up to £15,000 per property are available for energy efficiency improvements such as insulation and better glazing, and up to £17,500 for renewable systems including turbines, solar panels, heat pumps, biomass boilers, and district heating connections.
A loan of up to £6000 per property is also available for associated energy storage systems.
The loan funds are only released after the work has been carried out and has received an updated Energy Performance Certificate.
LibDem energy spokesman Liam McArthur said: “This is supposed to be one of the Scottish Government’s flagship schemes to decarbonise and warm homes, yet it is having almost zero impact.
“The poor uptake and lack of a whole-home focus suggest the scheme was cobbled together without any serious understanding of how to deliver warmer, greener homes for people living in private rental properties.
“If Scottish Ministers are serious about making energy efficiency a national priority, they must ensure schemes provide the necessary incentive and that effort is put into promoting uptake.
“That is the only way to make meaningful progress in decarbonising homes and reducing fuel poverty."
He added: "Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to call for a national emergency insulation programme for all homes across the country, with a particular focus on those homes which are hardest to heat.
“This will accelerate progress towards creating properties which are both financially and environmentally sustainable.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Homes in the private rented sector typically have a poorer standard of energy efficiency than other properties and we know that private tenants want to see their landlords invest some of the rental income in making properties warmer and cheaper to heat and to tackle fuel poverty.
“The scheme is demand led. We would encourage private sector landlords interested in finding out more about the scheme to contact Home Energy Scotland.
"Unlike the UK Government, we have not scrapped the plan to introduce energy efficiency standards for private rented homes, and details will form part of our Heat in Buildings consultation to be published next week."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel