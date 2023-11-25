A warning has been issued to dog walkers after a dog ate rat poison left out "maliciously" in a popular Glasgow park.

The dog has been left with serious injuries after ingesting toxic pellets in Pollok Park.

The pellets were reportedly discovered in the Nether Pollok Playing Fields area of the park.

Glasgow City Council took to social media to urge dog walkers to keep their pets under close control and remain vigilant when their dogs investigate items on the ground.