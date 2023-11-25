Abertay University awarded an honorary degree to Scottish social commentator and hip-hop artist Darren McGarvey at its winter graduation ceremony.
Darren McGarvey, also known by his stage name “Loki”, joined over 400 graduands for the ceremony at Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday.
McGarvey is a prominent figure in Scottish public life, renowned for his insightful commentary on social issues and his contributions to the music scene.
His work is known for exploring themes of inequality, poverty, and the complex issues facing contemporary society.
His debut book Poverty Safari was released to critical acclaim in 2017, later winning the prestigious Orwell Prize for political writing.
READ MORE: BBC commissions first UK-wide series for Darren McGarvey
A follow-up, The Social Distance Between Us, was published in 2022 to similar praise. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature earlier this year.
In addition to his writing, McGarvey has also made a significant contribution to the world of broadcasting, producing numerous programmes for BBC Scotland exploring the root causes of anti-social behaviour and social deprivation. His 2022 series Addictions best Factual Series at the BAFTA Scotland Awards last November.
Abertay University Principal Professor Liz Bacon said: “Through his words and music, Darren McGarvey has demonstrated a commitment to challenging societal norms and fostering positive change. Using his platform, he has worked tirelessly to deepen our understanding of the challenges faced by individuals and communities across the country, shedding light on the profound impact of deprivation and addiction.
“His work aligns perfectly with our commitment to social justice through transformative education and I’m looking forward to welcoming him to the Abertay family at the end of the month.”
Receiving his honorary degree, McGarvey told students: “I have this voice in my head all the time telling me that I shouldn’t be doing what I’m doing, that I don’t deserve to do well. The only saving grace I have in life is that I have developed a resilience to ignore my own thoughts maybe 95% of the time!
“If you have a brain like mine, and it’s stopping you from doing the things you want to do in life, then it’s time to challenge your own thoughts as they might be the main barrier standing between you and your aspirations.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here