BTP officers believe that the male shown in the image may have information that can assist them in their investigation.

They would ask the man shown or any members of the public who recognises him to contact them.

The male is described as being Asian, approximately 30 years of age approximately 5ft 7 tall with dark wavy hair with a short ponytail. He was wearing a pink t-shirt and carrying a white plastic bag.

British Transport Police can be contacted on 0800 405040 or by text 61016 quoting reference: 2300081173.