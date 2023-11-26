Nicola Sturgeon has seen a six-figure fall in the headline value of her ministerial pension pot after her officials were found to have miscalculated it for years.
Previous Scottish Government accounts stated the former first minister had a pot worth almost £500,000 by the end of March 2022.
However the latest accounts have slashed that by almost £120,000 after it was discovered the value had been overstated by around a third.
An obscure note buried in the 194-page document admits the figure was “revised due to previous incorrect aggregation” of various types of entitlements.
Instead of her separate roles over time as a cabinet secretary and first minister being treated sequentially, they were wrongly combined, inflating the apparent value of her pension.
The mistake only came to light after Ms Sturgeon stood down as first minister in the spring and her pension entitlement was fully reassessed.
After the Herald on Sunday asked about the issue, the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Government initially each said the other was responsible.
However the Government agency involved finally said the value of Ms Sturgeon’s pension had been “adjusted to its proper value” after the error was discovered.
Ms Sturgeon, 53, announced her resignation as FM in February and formally stood down at the end of March after SNP members elected Huma Yousaf as party leader.
She has since struck a deal with publishers Pan Macmillan for her memoirs, with an advance understood to be between £300,000 and £350,000, meaning she is not short of funds.
She also has a salary of £67,662 as the MSP for Glasgow Southside.
However the drop in her headline pension value appears significant.
The Scottish Government’s consolidated accounts for 2021/22 said the worth of her pension, known as cash equivalent transfer value (CETV), was £495,000 at the end of March 2022.
But the consolidated Government accounts for 2022/23, which came out last week, showed the CETV at 31 March 2022 had been cut to £377,000, a drop of £118,000 or 24%.
Ms Sturgeon’s CETV at 31 March this year was given as £434,000, a level that previous versions of the accounts wrongly suggested she had already passed in 2020.
The latest accounts also revised down Ms Sturgeon’s accrued pension due at the age of 65, from a projected £30,000 to £35,000 a year to £25,000 to £30,000.
They state: “Nicola Sturgeon’s Cash Equivalent Transfer Value (CETV) at 31 March 2022 has been revised due to previous incorrect aggregation of Cabinet and First Minister salaries on which the pension figures were based. As there is a significant difference in salary between these roles, pension is now calculated separately according to policy.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Public Pensions Agency said: “The pension figures in the 2022/23 Scottish Government consolidated accounts are correct.
“The cash equivalent transfer value (CETV) of the former First Minister’s parliamentary pension has not reduced, it has been adjusted to its proper value.
“When Ms Sturgeon stepped down as First Minister, care was taken to calculate the value of her pension entitlement under the scheme rules.
“During this process, it was identified that CETVs for previous accounting years had been calculated using her combined service as an office holder and First Minister, whereas the scheme rules require entitlement during these periods to be calculated separately.
“This was the first occasion that the pension entitlement of a retiring First Minister had been tested under the specific scheme rule, and the correct figure is now included in the Scottish Government accounts.”
Ms Sturgeon declined to comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel