Emergency services attended and the 51-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

READ MORE: Three taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on M74 motorway

Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time. Officers are continuing to offer support as our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of this crash.”

“To allow us to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash, I am urging any witnesses of anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were on the road and saw these vehicles prior to the crash, or if you have any dashcam footage of the area around the time, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2867 of 24 November.