The incident took place around 5.50pm as fans were exiting the stadium following a Scottish Cup tie between Queen of the South and Dundee United.

Police and emergency services were called to the stadium and the driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three pedestrians - including two boys - were also taken Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision between a car, three pedestrians and two parked cars in a car park at Lochfield Road in Dumfries shortly after 5.50pm on Saturday, 25 November.

“The 76-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall Crossland car involved was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“The three pedestrians – a man aged 46 and two boys both aged 12, were taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“Officers wish to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”

Both Queen of the South and Dundee United issued statements following the car accident.

A Queen of the South spokesperson said: "Everyone at the club is devastated with respect to the incident that took place in the Arena car park immediately following the end of today's match with Dundee United.

"Our thoughts are very much with those involved. We would like to thank everyone who helped, including the emergency services, stewards, personnel from both clubs and those supporters who stepped up to help. Thank you all."

A Dundee United spokesperson added: "The thoughts of everyone at Dundee United are with those involved in an incident following this afternoon's Scottish Cup tie.

"Alongside Queen of the South, we would like to thank the emergency services and our Club Doctor Stephen Galbraith for their prompt response."