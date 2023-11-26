The crash involved a turquoise-coloured Volvo V70 car, which left the road and entered a field.

The 19-year-old male driver and sole occupant was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw the Volvo car on the road before the incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 2133 of 25 November.”