Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where staff describe his condition as critical.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Sergeant Jack Swindells of the Road Policing Unit based at Helen Street, Glasgow said: “I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist to contact us.

"I would also urge anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash with dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3566 of 25 November.