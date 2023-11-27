"Mum just thought she had a chest infection at first," said Ms Mackay, now 31, who is backing calls for targeted lung cancer screening to be rolled out in Scotland.

When her mother's condition failed to improve, she was referred to hospital for tests.

In July 2012, a scan revealed a shadow on her lung and Ms Livingstone was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer - one of the most common forms of the disease.

By Christmas of 2012, following 12 weeks of treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, her scan results were looking good.

“We celebrated Christmas 2012 together as a family, hoping that the cancer was gone for good," said Ms Mackay.

“It took a few months for Mum to get back up to full strength but by my 21st birthday in May 2013, Mum appeared well. We went on holiday to Marbella.

"I remember mum swimming in the pool and eating well. All through cancer treatment she’d said what she really wanted to relax on a beach and feel the warmth of the sun.

"It was a good holiday.”

Kelsey Mackay, now 31 and a mother-of-two, says she treasures the baby clothes her mother knitted before passing away (Image: CRUK)

Sadly, soon after returning from the trip, Ms Livingstone, began suffering dizzy spells. A scan revealed the cancer had spread to her brain.

Ms Mackay said: “Doctors told mum she had about six months to live. Mum went downhill very quickly.

"I helped care for her at home at first with the help of Marie Curie nurses but Mum died in hospital. Mum always spoke about how much she’d enjoy becoming a gran.

"She’d even knitted some baby clothes for me to give to my own children one day. I treasure these baby clothes and my own children have grown up hearing all about mum.

"When I think of mum, I think of a wonderful lady who cared so much about her family. I just wish she was still here to enjoy time with us.”

Ms Livingstone was just 52 when she died at St John’s Hospital, West Lothian on September 19, 2013.

“Lung cancer screening could save lives but it has come too late for my mum.

“The earlier cancer is detected the more successful the outcome is likely to be. I wish things could have turned out differently for my family. Mum was my best friend and I miss her every day.”

Ms Mackay, who is now a mother-of-two herself to seven-year-old daughter Freya and son, Rio, five, added that she is determined to "break the cycle" of tobacco harm.

She said: “I wish we’d had more time, more years, more chances to make memories with my mum.

"But looking back, mum grew up in a Scotland where so many people smoked. Mum smoked around 40 cigarettes a day.

"And her own mum was also a heavy smoker, dying from a smoking related illness.

“My duty to my children is to help break that cycle so they can look ahead to a healthy future. More needs to be done to end the damage tobacco causes.

"But I think if the Scottish Government introduced targeted lung cancer screening right now it would be of benefit to people in my mum’s generation.”