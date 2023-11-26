Officers had attended the area to tackle an incident involving a large crowd, with various posts on social media appearing to show officers equipped with riot shields.

Some members of the crowd became "extremely hostile" towards officers, with one officer taken to hospital after being struck by a firework thrown by an individual.

Detective inspector Louise White of Police Scotland’s Ayrshire division, said: “An investigation is under way following an incident of large-scale disorder in Auchinleck on Saturday November 25.

“Officers were called to reports of a crowd gathered in Old Avenue.

“The crowd moved to other addresses in the area and public order officers attended to assist when the crowd refused to disperse when requested.

“Unfortunately during the incident some of those gathered became extremely hostile towards the police and one officer was struck by a firework and taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police Officers have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved such incidents but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

She added: “Although the crowd later dispersed our investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible and ensure they are dealt with appropriately.

“This will include reviewing any available video footage”.