Riot police were attacked with fireworks after being called to tackle "large-scale disorder” in a Scots town.
Police have launched an investigation following the incident, which took place in Old Avenue, Auchinleck on Saturday.
Officers had attended the area to tackle an incident involving a large crowd, with various posts on social media appearing to show officers equipped with riot shields.
Some members of the crowd became "extremely hostile" towards officers, with one officer taken to hospital after being struck by a firework thrown by an individual.
READ MORE: Man dies and three injured in incident outside Scots football stadium
Detective inspector Louise White of Police Scotland’s Ayrshire division, said: “An investigation is under way following an incident of large-scale disorder in Auchinleck on Saturday November 25.
“Officers were called to reports of a crowd gathered in Old Avenue.
“The crowd moved to other addresses in the area and public order officers attended to assist when the crowd refused to disperse when requested.
“Unfortunately during the incident some of those gathered became extremely hostile towards the police and one officer was struck by a firework and taken to hospital for treatment.
“Police Officers have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved such incidents but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”
She added: “Although the crowd later dispersed our investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible and ensure they are dealt with appropriately.
“This will include reviewing any available video footage”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here