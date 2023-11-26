A Scottish airport has hailed "significant income" from military revenue streams as it hails NATO support boost
Prestwick Airport said it plans to invest in facilities to support military customers in accounts that business editor Ian McConnell reported showed an annual operating profit of £2.1 million, up from £1.9m in the previous year.
"We continue to provide excellent service to our military customers with most NATO nations using our airfield and facilities, most notably the RAF, USAF and the Royal Canadian Air Force, which recently celebrated its 80th anniversary of a connection with Prestwick, now firmly established at the airport," Prestwick said.
"The airport has a reputation for hosting and supporting key events and in recent months we supported a NATO exercise in Germany and this a credit to our staff who delivered excellent service.
"With the ongoing war in Ukraine we expect this activity to continue and we will invest in facilities to support our military customers."
The Scottish Government-owned airport said it was its fourth consecutive annual profit, boosted in the year to March by a surge in passenger numbers.
Luxury chain opens first Scottish hotel in city centre
Family-owned Irish hotel group The Address Collective is extending its portfolio into Scotland with the opening of luxury accommodation in Glasgow's city centre early next year.
Situated in Renfield Street, it will be the group's first Scottish property and its first venture outside of Ireland. The expansion is said to represent a significant milestone for the independent group and will create more than 80 local jobs. Originally designed for Lancashire Insurance Company in 1890s, the 95-bedroom property has received a £9 million makeover with the aim of creating a luxe urban retreat for locals and tourists.
Historic tearooms to be revived under luxury hotel project
Developers have lodged plans to transform a series of under-used buildings in central Edinburgh into a luxury hotel while reviving a historic city tea room.
A site on the corner of Hanover Street and Princes Street, spanning five under-used buildings, would be turned into a mixed-use development under plans submitted to City of Edinburgh Council by developer RRH Hanover A Limited.
Small private city centre swimming pool for sale at £260,000
A private swimming pool at a prime city centre site has been put on the market for sale.
Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the freehold sale of the "profitable" pool that is 14 feet long, eight feet wide and four feet deep. The agent said the business offers a training pool and the opportunity of personal coaching "in a relaxed environment".
