It is thought he made his way onto the top of the building on Sunday morning.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed that the incident is ongoing.

Prison staff are currently attempting to bring the situation under control, SPS added.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: "I can confirm an incident is ongoing and staff are working to bring it under control in a way which safeguards the wellbeing of all concerned."

Police Scotland confirmed to The Herald that it has not received a report of the incident.