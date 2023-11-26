An SNP minister has penned a letter to the UK Government raising “deeply concerning” changes to how people are assessed as being about to work.
Changes to work capability assessments announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement could mean people receive less support based on a change of criteria rather than a change in their health, SNP Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has suggested.
Writing to the Department for Work And Pensions (DWP) Secretary Mel Stride, Ms Somerville has highlighted how the Scottish Government has taken a different approach with its social security system, which she claimed was “not a threat”, compared to the UK Government attitude.
Ms Somerville said: “I remain deeply concerned about the changes to the activities and descriptors for ‘getting about’ for limited capability for work, and the mobilising and substantial risk criteria for limited capability for work-related activity.
Read more: SNP study shows the parts of Scotland worst hit by benefit cap
“The changes you are proposing, including the extension of the sanctions regime, will have very significant additional impact on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities who need our support most.”
She added: “In Scotland, we have taken a different approach to devolved employability support; our services remain voluntary, and we want the support we provide to be seen as an opportunity, not a threat, with fairness, dignity and respect at its heart.
“In delivering our first devolved employability service, Fair Start Scotland, Scottish Government officials had a close working relationship with Job Centre Plus to ensure we were collectively working to provide support for the people of Scotland.”
Read more: Charities call for an end to two-child limit on benefits
In the autumn statement, Mr Hunt pledged to increase universal credit by 6.7%, in line with September’s inflation figures.
But the Chancellor set out a tougher stance on benefits – pointing to a need to move more people into work.
Read more: Chancellor's benefits crackdown 'dehumanises' those struggling
He said: “If after 18 months of intensive support jobseekers have not found a job, we will roll out a programme requiring them to take part in a mandatory work placement to increase their skills and improve their employability.
“And if they choose not to engage with the work search process for six months, we will close their case and stop their benefits.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel