READ MORE: Two 15-year-olds charged with teen's murder

A girl and a boy, both aged 15 at the time and from the local area, were arrested and charged with the murder of Brianna, a pupil at Birchwood High School, Warrington.

A girl and a boy, both 16, will appear at Manchester Crown Court to go on trial accused of the murder of Brianna Ghey (Peter Byrne PA)

Both defendants, now aged 16, will appear at Manchester Crown Court later on Monday for the start of their trial, expected to last between three and four weeks. Both deny murder.

READ MORE: Police probe potential hate crime after Brianna Ghey murder

Neither accused can be named by court order because of their age and are identified only as girl X, from Warrington, and boy Y, from Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Both are held in secure youth accommodation.

A jury is expected to be selected later on Monday before the trial begins before Mrs Justice Yip.