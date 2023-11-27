The group for sale also includes the West Side Tavern in Partick, Glasgow, The Steading in Edinburgh, The Laird and Dog in Lasswade, Telfords in Paisley and The Dog House in Balloch.

Dram!, which is based on Woodlands Road in premises formerly known for many years as Uisge Beatha, is a popular haunt on the Glasgow west end hospitality circuit.

It is located close to a host of popular bars and restaurants, including the Doublet, Stravaigin, and Halt Bar, as well as The Stand Comedy Club.

The Clockwork, which housed Glasgow’s first microbrewery when it opened in 1997, is hugely popular with the Tartan Army when Scotland play at Hampden, while The Steading on Biggar Road is regarded as one of Edinburgh’s best-known hospitality businesses.

Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “I am delighted to be bringing this highly sought after portfolio of licensed premises to the market and am confident that there will be a strong level of interest from both local and national established operators in the sector.

“The ability to add such high profile and well trading outlets to an existing portfolio offers a rare acquisition opportunity.

“Despite the many challenges faced by the licensed trade in Scotland, many businesses are trading well and buyer appetite for such businesses remains strong, particularly within the central belt, as is underlined by the recent sales of other iconic businesses such as The Ubiquitous Chip, Hanoi Bike Shop and Stravaigin.”

Six of the seven properties are held on a freehold basis, while The West Side Tavern is held on a leasehold basis, Shepherd noted.

The agent said the portfolio is available for sale as one or as individual units.