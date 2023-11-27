The new owner of Tayport-based Foodmek is looking to re-hire workers made redundant earlier this year when the 52-year-old business went into liquidation.
Clyde Associated Engineers (CAE) has acquired the assets of the Fife-based business, which supplied processing equipment to some of the biggest names in the food and drink industry. Foodmek went into liquidation in October with all of its 32 staff made redundant.
Trading since 1952 from its base in Clydebank, CAE provides fluid handling equipment to industrial clients and had a long-standing working relationship with Foodmek. The acquisition fits with CAE’s strategy for continued growth into new market sectors, particularly the food industry.
Lesley Cardiff, finance director at CAE, said the company had been looking for a base in the east of Scotland following significant growth in workload.
Lesley Cardiff, CAE’s finance director, said: “We are delighted to have acquired Foodmek and to be able to continue its legacy of providing high-quality processing equipment to the food and drink industry," Ms Cardiff said.
‘Tayport is an excellent base for our expanding operations. Through swift expansion, CAE has focused more predominantly on the drinks, water, pharmaceuticals and paper industries. We believe that this increase in capacity and opportunity to provide a wider range of project packages to an increasing customer base will lead to further success.
‘We understand that this will have been a very worrying time for customers with Foodmek’s range of equipment. We will be in contact to offer total support and back up for the products they currently have, and we will prioritise any existing projects for completion. We are also totally committed to long-term support by way of spare parts supply and machine servicing and will be continuing with manufacturing a range of filling systems, offering sales and service backup.”
CAE will now be recruiting in the Tayport area and hopes that those who have been made redundant under the liquidation of Foodmek will be interested in joining its team.
“We are looking for skilled and experienced workers who can help us grow our business and serve our customers," Ms Cardiff added. "We believe that Foodmek’s former staff have a lot to offer, and we would welcome them to apply for the positions we have available.”
The former directors of Foodmek appointed insolvency specialist Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie as liquidator after the business suffered a downturn triggered by economic uncertainty amid spiralling inflation.
“We are pleased that we were able to find a such a well-matched buyer for Foodmek that will keep skilled jobs in the Tayport area," Ms Campbell said. "We wish CAE and its new employees all the best for the future.”
