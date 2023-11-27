It is the second time in weeks that figures from European Union countries have intervened in the situation regarding the take up of languages in Scottish education.

Last week The Herald on Sunday revealed that the German Ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger raised his fears with the First Minister at the dramatic drop in pupils learning French and German in schools during a face to face meeting at Bute House at the end of October.

Responding to the article, the Scottish Government underlined its commitment to modern language teaching in schools.

According to a BBC report today it is understood the withdrawal of honours degrees courses at the University of Aberdeen is an option being considered with the university saying it had seen falling demand for language degrees.

The joint letter, shown to BBC Scotland News, has called for "clear signs of commitment" from the university to linguistic and cultural studies, and for a solution to any cuts to be found.

It said: "We have received with concern, persistent rumours about the possibility of a closing or dramatic reduction in the academic offer of the modern languages department at Aberdeen University.

"In a time of widespread budgetary constraints, we believe it is important to defend and preserve linguistic and cultural studies as an essential part of the university's commitment to humanities."

The representatives of the four nations have urged university bosses to tect language teaching in the north of Scotland because the nearest equivalent course is at St Andrews.

They added: "We would like to ask you to consider further and increased interaction with the academic staff of the linguistic department in order to find solutions that preserve their immense contribution to Aberdeen in Scotland."

The University of Aberdeen said it has set up a steering group which would bring forward any plans for consultation.

Senior management are meeting with students on Monday for a Q&A session on the changes at King's College on the campus.

Responding to the letter, Karl Leydecker, vice-principal of the University of Aberdeen said: "I would like to reassure you that the University is committed to continuing to provide opportunities for all students at the University of Aberdeen to learn languages.

"But we are unfortunately not in a position to make a commitment to the continuation of our current provision given the long term and accelerating reduction in enrolments for degrees in modern languages."

The potential changes to modern language courses follow recent cost pressures at the University.

Staff have been told they will be "supported" if they are thinking about a voluntary exit or early retirement.

A total of 4,239 pupils sat French Higher in 2013 with the number falling to 2280 this year, according to the Scottish Qualifications Authority's statistics. In 2013 a total of 1051 entered German Higher compared to 520 this year.

The figures also showed an increasing trend towards pupils taking Spanish, with 1,645 Higher entries in the subject in 2013 rising to 2605 this year, overtaking French.

Mr Yousaf was last week urged to step into the situation when pressed on the proposed cuts at the University of Aberdeen by the Labour MSP for the north east of Scotland

Mercedes Villalba.

"Constituents who work in modern languages at the University of Aberdeen have contacted me about the university management’s plans to withdraw honours degrees in languages, cultures and societies. Given the Scottish Government’s commitment to improving language learning in schools and the existing shortage of language teachers in the North East Scotland region, does the First Minister agree that Scotland cannot afford Aberdeen losing those languages degrees?"

Mr Yousaf said he agreed with Ms Villalba that "learning an additional language is a great skill" but that the matter was up to the university though he would ask the education secretary to see what support could be offered.

"The news that she gives to the Parliament is of concern," he told Holyrood at First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

"It is, of course, ultimately a matter for the university, and it is appropriate that it makes those decisions. I will ensure, however, that the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills—or, indeed, the Minister for Further and Higher Education—engages with Mercedes Villalba to see what support we are able to offer."

