It has now been announced that the restaurant will open its doors on Friday, December 8 as customers are invited to discover a signature Caribbean-inspired menu and tropical cocktails.

A selection of dishes from Turtle Bay (Image: Supplied)

Over the festive season, this will include a set menu with two courses for £24.50 or three courses for £29.50 and a free welcome cocktail.

In the run-up to opening day, the team is preparing to host a Christmas pop-up in Glasgow Central Station on Saturday, December 2 with the chance to win prizes like a 'once in a lifetime' trip to Barbados in association with the Barbados Tourism Board.

Gemma Lewis, operations manager at Turtle Bay said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce we will be opening our Glasgow restaurant on December 8.

"We’re so excited to open our doors and celebrate in Caribbean style, with the excitement ramping up throughout the city ahead of the launch.

"Glasgow is known for its vivacity and therefore is the perfect place to introduce Caribbean good times to Scotland.”

Pictured: The new restaurant will have an open kitchen and island bar (Image: Supplied)

A final two weeks of work will see the transformation of the St Vincent Street unit, formerly occupied by Barrhead Travel, completed with an open kitchen as well as an island bar.

For more information about Turtle Bay Glasgow click here.