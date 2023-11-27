A popular restaurant and bar group has today confirmed the opening date of its first Scottish location.
The Herald previously reported that Turtle Bay was to create 60 jobs in Glasgow city centre with the opening of a 257-cover site at 130 St Vincent Street this winter.
It has now been announced that the restaurant will open its doors on Friday, December 8 as customers are invited to discover a signature Caribbean-inspired menu and tropical cocktails.
Over the festive season, this will include a set menu with two courses for £24.50 or three courses for £29.50 and a free welcome cocktail.
READ MORE:
In the run-up to opening day, the team is preparing to host a Christmas pop-up in Glasgow Central Station on Saturday, December 2 with the chance to win prizes like a 'once in a lifetime' trip to Barbados in association with the Barbados Tourism Board.
Gemma Lewis, operations manager at Turtle Bay said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce we will be opening our Glasgow restaurant on December 8.
"We’re so excited to open our doors and celebrate in Caribbean style, with the excitement ramping up throughout the city ahead of the launch.
"Glasgow is known for its vivacity and therefore is the perfect place to introduce Caribbean good times to Scotland.”
READ MORE: The community cafe on a mission to become your new go-to brunch spot
A final two weeks of work will see the transformation of the St Vincent Street unit, formerly occupied by Barrhead Travel, completed with an open kitchen as well as an island bar.
For more information about Turtle Bay Glasgow click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here