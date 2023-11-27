An inmate was safely removed from the roof of Barlinnie prison on Monday morning after a tense stand-off.

The prisoner is believed to have made his way onto the roof of an ancillary building at the Glasgow penitentiary on the morning of Sunday, November 26.

The incident was resolved safely on Monday morning.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: "The incident at HM Barlinnie was safely resolved at around 7.20am today, Monday 27 November.

"SPS staff worked hard to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all concerned throughout."