Ms Jones was killed in the south side park in 2008 and her brutal murder casts a long shadow over the city greenspace.

In response, her parents, Bea and Hu, set up The Moira Fund to provide financial support to families traumatically bereaved by the murder of a loved one.

There is also an annual Moira's Run - a 5k fun run - every year in the park to "reclaim" the space for something positive and good.

Now these tributes will be joined by the wildflower garden in Queen's Park where volunteers are already cutting back overgrown laurel and unearthing an original Victoria border.

Lucy Struthers, who is spearheading the creation of the memorial garden and who has launched an online fundraiser, said: "Moira is forever remembered by those who knew her as a bright, talented, warm-hearted, kind and caring woman, and a generous and loyal friend.

"Moira's Forget-Me-Not Memorial Project aims to create a wildflower memorial in tribute to Moira, and the light that she brought to the lives of those who knew and loved her.

"The enormity of the loss and devastation for the family and friends who loved and cherished Moira is impossible to comprehend.

"As parents, siblings, and friends to loved ones we can only imagine the pain that Moira’s family and friends endure daily."

The Moira Fund has now helped more than 1500 families across the UK, giving financial and practical support to families who lose ones to murder and culpable homicide.

Grants will be made to pay for such things as clothes appropriate to wear to court or to furnish a bedroom for a child orphaned by murder and received into kinship care.

People are referred to the charity through official organisations, the Police and Victim Support, and to those charities which care for families who have lost a loved one through murder or manslaughter.

Mrs Jones, from Staffordshire, said that Moira's Place in Queen's Park is very special to the family, although living at a distance it is difficult to visit often and keep an eye on the space.

She commended Ms Struthers for her work in created the plan for the wildflower garden and her efforts to fundraise and gather interest in the project.

Mrs Jones said: "We have shared ideas and have similar likes and the plan has grown.

"We are very grateful because this will mean Moira’s Place will remain hugely special for us, of course, and for the many who are often in Queen's Park and more special for many as it blooms and flourishes over the years.

"It is good for us to know that it will be there when we can no longer visit."

In the wake of Moira's murder Mrs Jones also campaigned for a dedicated homicide service to be established in Scotland and this was founded in 2019, giving bereaved families a dedicated support worker to provide support through the criminal justice system.

Ms Struthers added: "The tireless efforts of Bea, Hu and Grant to help others through the darkest moments of their lives is testament to their courage, selflessness and enduring love for Moira.

"Moira's Forget-Me-Not Project is a volunteer-led project and is an opportunity for the Queens Park Community to help create a lasting tribute to Moira Jones.

"The outpouring of love and support from the community remains a source of strength and comfort for Moira’s family.

"It is my hope that Moira's memorial will bring comfort to the hearts of Moira's family and friends for many years to come."

The wildflower garden will include the planting of native woodland plants, including wild daffodils, snowdrops, bluebells and primroses, and the installation of a memorial bench provided by Glasgow City Council. Volunteers are attempting to raise £2000 for the project - £600 for the garden itself and a further £1400 for The Moira Fund.

In 2008, Moira Jones, who was 40, was returning from visiting her partner when she was abducted just yards from her flat and forced into the park at knifepoint.

She was raped and suffocated in a sustained attack that left her with more than 65 injuries. Her killer, a Slovakian national, was moved back to Slovakia to serve the rest of a life sentence.

In September it emerged that the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit was to cut its funding support from the Moira Run, creating concern that the annual event would have to stop.

At the eleventh hour Victim Support Scotland stepped in with an offer of funds, rescuing the popular event in what is its ninth year.

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.