A solar power plant capable of producing enough electricity to power 15 per cent of the homes in Scotland’s largest city is to be built on the outskirts of Glasgow Airport.
Work on what is being dubbed ‘Scotland’s largest airport-based' solar farm is due to get underway on land next to Barnsford Road
Construction of the £18.5m green energy farm will take place over the coming months, with completion of the first phase expected in summer 2024.
Developers Zestec Renewable Energy say the 40-acre site will generate 19.9MW of electricity, which could be used to accommodate the current and future demand of the airport as well as neighbouring businesses.
Work has been given the go-ahead following the end of the development phase.
The plant will be owned and operated by Zestec, who are owned by funds managed by Octopus Energy Generation.
Ronald Leitch, Operations Director of Glasgow Airport, said: "The development of the solar farm marks a key milestone in our sustainability journey by giving the airport the ability to generate clean energy on-site.
“This will advance our plans to decarbonise our own operations while supporting the net-zero ambitions of our airport partners and neighbours. Importantly, it also creates the foundation to turn the airport into an energy hub and allows us to progress our plans to support zero emission flight. We are looking forward to working with Ikigai and Zestec, both of whom share our vision for a sustainable future.”
The Ikigai Group, known for its expertise in advising on and developing renewable projects for large infrastructure operators, funded and carried out the development of the project.
Helena Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of the Ikigai Group, stated: “This project is part of our Energy Innovation advisory mandate to create a low-carbon, multi-fuel, multi-modal energy hub, future proofing the airport’s infrastructure.
“We are currently working with the airport on additional on-site energy solutions, including the roll out of EV charging and green hydrogen production, with low-cost, private wire solar energy as the enabler."
