One of Scotland's biggest unions has hit back after finance secretary Shona Robison warned of cuts to public sector jobs.
The Scottish Government minister said there was "no doubt" there would be cutbacks as she pointed to tight budgets and new pay deals in response to the rate of inflation.
Ms Robison will present her budget next month when further details of proposed cutbacks are expected to be released.
In response, GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour said the minister’s comments were ill-timed, misjudged and exposed a grave lack of commitment to Scotland’s public services.
She said: “We hear many warm words from ministers about the importance of public sector workers but actions count more than words.
“Our members in local authorities have only recently accepted a pay deal when they were given clear and firm assurance that it would not be paid for by job cuts and reduced services.
“Now, just weeks later, we are told jobs will be cut and services reduced.
“That raises serious questions not only about trust and competence but, more importantly, this government’s commitment to protect public services.”
The Scottish Government has already faced criticism following the announcement by First Minister Humza Yousaf of a new council tax freeze at the SNP conference.
That move was criticised by trade unions, as well as COSLA, the employers' association for Scotland's 32 local councils who said they were not consulted in advance.
Ms Gilmour said: "The rush for a cheap headline today is risking vital jobs and services tomorrow.
“The proposed council tax freeze is only another example of the short-term thinking that has placed so many of our frontline public services in such jeopardy.
“Those services need to be protected not threatened and our members need to know ministers understand that.
“Every Scot who relies on public services, and that is every one of us, needs to know that.”
