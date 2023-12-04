Brought to you by
Help for Heroes
Help for Heroes has announced it is on a mission to support veterans and their families struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness this Christmas.
For many, Christmas is a time to celebrate but thousands of veterans find this time of year difficult – battling mental trauma, in constant pain, living with a disability and cut off from the world.
Last winter the Charity saw a 77 per cent spike in those seeking its help*, so it is calling on the public to write messages of support on an online message wall which will then be sent to veterans in a Christmas card.
Will Brown served in the Royal Navy, but a back injury cut his career short and his world fell apart, until Help for Heroes stepped in and gave him a sense of self-worth and purpose again.
“I didn't have an ideal upbringing, and I never really felt I belonged anywhere. I felt isolated from a young age. I’d moved from one bedsit to another since I was 15,” said Will.
“When I got to 21, I decided I needed to do something productive with my life. Being in the Navy, you were part of a team, part of a family. I finally felt like I belonged.
“I injured my back on a training exercise on Dartmoor, and that led to my medical discharge. It was a case of, ‘Hand your kit in. There’s the gate. Goodbye.’
Christmas was a particularly tough time for Will, now 48, who suffers from several health conditions.
“Waking up alone on Christmas Day, unsure whether I’d see anyone was hard. Sitting there by myself, waiting for 4pm when my children would pop round. Eating cheese on toast instead of a Christmas dinner. No cards, no gifts, no one to talk to. It was a horrible experience.
“I started saying to myself ‘What’s the point of being here?’ I started thinking that perhaps society would be better off without me.”
Knowing that Help for Heroes helps veterans with their physical and mental health, and welfare needs, one of Will’s carers suggested he get in touch.
“The Charity arranged for a ramp to be fitted at my house. They helped me get an electric wheelchair, they’ve even given me a cost-of-living grant so I can afford to power it. They also organised a membership at my local leisure centre so I can swim, which is so good for my joints and muscles.
“A whole new world has opened up for me. I’ve got a new lease of life and a sense of purpose again,” he added.
Thousands of veterans will spend Christmas lonely and isolated, veterans who risked their lives for our safety and security.
To write a message of support on Help for Heroes’ online message wall, to show members of our Armed Forces community, like Will, they’re not forgotten visit: helpforheroes.celebrationpage.org/sendamessage
*In December 2022 Help for Heroes received 255 requests for support, compared to 144 in December 2021.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article