AT first glance, it might seem like an odd time to bring an estate of cherished pubs to the market.
Three Thistles, a pub investment company, has instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to sell a portfolio that includes some prime hospitality real estate in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Balloch. The Clockwork Beer Co on Glasgow’s south side, Dram! in the city’s west end, and country-style inn The Steading on the outskirts of Edinburgh are among the seven-strong portfolio which Shepherd is seeking buyers for, it was announced today.
Given the well-documented challenges which are besetting the Scottish hospitality industry, you may be forgiven for thinking that it is not the best time for Three Thistles’ shareholders to sell the pubs. Why not wait until the cost inflation that has been hammering the sector begins to ease and consumers feel a little better about inflation, interest rates, and the general economic outlook before launching a marketing drive?
READ MORE: Hotel giant opens first Glasgow venue and plans for capital
No specific reason for the decision to sell was communicated by the owners today, and Gary Louttit, Shepherd’s head of hospitality and leisure, was keen to emphasise that there was “no stress on the sale”. But at any rate it appears that their decision to act now has been vindicated.
Speaking to The Herald today, Mr Louttit revealed that “the phone has not stopped ringing” since his firm effectively opened the sale process on Friday evening.
He suspects it will not be long before Shepherd sets a closing date for offers and perhaps this should not be surprising, despite the difficulties of the present trading environment.
This collection of pubs, which also includes the West Side Tavern in Partick, Glasgow, The Laird and Dog in Lasswade, Telfords in Paisley and The Dog House in Balloch, have the kind of hospitality pedigree that will always attract interest, no matter where we are in the economic cycle.
READ MORE: Edinburgh: Historic tearooms to be revived under major plans
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel