Police are now appealing to the public for help in tracking down the disappeared raptor, which they fear may have come to harm.

Detective Sergeant David Lynn, Police Scotland Wildlife Crime Coordinator, said: “Since the report was made, officers have been working with a range of partner agencies to establish more details and gather further information to establish the circumstances.

“The bird was last seen in the area to the west of Fountainhall, between Heriot and Stow on Thursday, 12 October. A full search of this area was carried out and officers believe the bird has come to harm and are treating its disappearance as suspicious.

“We are determined to protect these magnificent birds. We work closely with a number of partners to tackle wildlife crime, which can be challenging and complex to investigate.

"As our enquiry continues I would urge anyone with any information that may assist to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 1193 of 18 October.

"Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers though 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association Alex Hogg MBE said in a statement: "The SGA strongly condemns wildlife crime in all its forms. Everyone who has supported the South Scotland Golden Eagle project will be extremely disappointed at this news.

"As an organisation our support is reflected in the fact that 23 of the project's 28 donor eaglets have come from gamekeeper-managed estates.

"We remain proud of that involvement and will continue our support."