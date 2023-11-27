A social work association is calling for a set of nationally agreed terms and conditions to be agreed across Scotland.
The majority of social workers are employed by local authorities, but there is no separate collective bargaining process for pay and conditions, as there is for roles such as education.
A lack of social workers means there can often be a vast discrepancy between pay across different authorities, as they battle to recruit and retain social workers.
As a result the Scottish Association of Social Work is calling for a new approach with a set of nationally agreed terms and conditions, as they say the current system is just moving the existing workforce around.
As well as action on pay they are calling for an improvement in conditions, stating that one in four social workers who graduate don’t make it six years in the job.
SASW is proposing: a dedicated local government job family for pay and conditions for social work; a consistent framework for pay that allows for rural weightings and short-term initiatives in areas that are hard to recruit to; pay recognition/pay enhancements for additional qualifications and responsibilities; a national maximum caseloadwith the expectation that cases are equally split between early support/standard/complex; a reduction in administrative burden to enable social workers to spend more time with people; reflective supervision from a qualified social worker every 6 weeks as a minimum, distinct from case supervision provided by a line manager; at least 5 days/35hrs formal training each year; flexible working that meets the needs of social workers and our communities and paid overtime if social workers need to do more than their contracted hours, in order to keep people safe
National Director of SASW, Alison Bavidge, commented: “Since proposals for the National Care Service were first announced, our members have been clear that social work can’t go on as is.
"Social workers need fair pay and the time and conditions to practice their profession as they are trained to, in a safe manner to support and protect people in Scotland.
“Our asks are not a simple answer to the crisis the profession is in, but we believe that without addressing these basic factors, it will be impossible to steer social work into a stable and sustainable future.”
"The Scottish Association of Social Work (SASW), part of British Association of Social Workers (BASW) UK, is the largest professional association for social workers in Scotland.
"As part of BASW UK we are the independent professional association for social work with over 22,000 members UK-wide and around 1400 members in Scotland."
