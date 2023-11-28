A hotel on Scotland’s up and coming South West Coastal 300 route with “development potential” has been put up for sale, with offers of around £525,000 sought for the freehold interest.
The four-bedroom Kings Arms Hotel in Dalbeattie in Kirkcudbrightshire is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald.
The property agent declared the hotel had a “roaring” food and beverage business, and flagged the profitability and potential of the Kings Arms Hotel.
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The hotel is already profitable, but it has a great deal of potential through business growth and development.”
Graham + Sibbald said: “The Kings Arms is a well-known institution serving the drouthy residents and tourists alike. This hotel is a true gem, offering a charming turn-key operation, with the business benefiting from a healthy balance of tourist trade and local clientele.”
It added: “The Kings Arms is a popular establishment in Dumfries and Galloway and beyond, offering an excellent range of drinks and warm, hearty pub grub and boutique ensuite bedrooms. The property also benefits from an impressive large restaurant bar area, perfect for hosting events, an outside terrace, and a large outhouse suitable for development.”
Graham + Sibbald said the three-storey outhouse could be developed into more accommodation or “make a fantastic microbrewery”.
It noted that the property had a “well-appointed commercial kitchen which is fully fitted out and perfect for a keen incoming chef”.
Graham + Sibbald said: “The property offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and repeat guests. It is evident the current owners have invested into the property and, as retirement nears, they have left behind an outstanding business.”
Mr Sutherland said: “We are delighted to be marketing the Kings Arms Hotel. This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in the Dumfries and Galloway market, attracting a good amount of trade through events and parties all year round.”
