A murder inquiry has been launched into the death of a 35-year-old man in what police are treating as a targeted attack.
Michael Beaton, was found with serious injuries in Drumfrochar Road in Greenock at around 7.20pm on Sunday after he was struck by a light-coloured vehicle and then attacked with a knife.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a few hours later.
READ MORE: Police hunt for prisoner who escaped custody
Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, from the major investigations team (west), said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident, however we do not believe that this was a random attack.
“This was an extremely violent attack which has shocked the local community and caused disruption to their daily routines whilst we carry out our forensic inquiries."
“I’d like to assure the people living in the area that we are doing everything we can to trace the person or persons responsible for this shocking incident and that there will be an increased police presence in the area.
“Anyone who witnessed the attack, saw any suspicious individuals or vehicles in or around the area, or has any other information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police immediately.
READ MORE: Police Scotland chief using force car to go home 'error of judgment’
People in the area have been asked to check dashcam and doorbell camera footage from around the time of the incident.
Any information can be submitted online at mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S42-PO1 or via phone on 101, quoting incident number 2790 of November 26 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here