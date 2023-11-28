Brought to you by
M&D'S THEME PARK
Destination Christmas has now launched at M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park featuring, for the first time, the world famous Chipperfield’s Circus, one of the UK’s oldest touring circuses.
Offering a packed festive programme of affordable attractions and entertainment with something for the whole family to enjoy, it’s sure to delight children and adults this festive season.
For more than 300 years the Chipperfield family have been touring with their famous circus acts. The Christmas Circus will feature a 45-minute performance, following the evil Jack Frost trying to cancel Christmas leaving Santa to save the day.
The show will include FMX motor stunt riders, aerial acrobatics, a dancing polar bear, music, comedy, Christmas sing-alongs and much more.
As part of the performance children will be invited into ring to discover circus skills including juggling, unicycling, rolling the globe, using ribbons and hula hoops.
A firm favourite, Destination Christmas will also feature M&D’s On Ice, where friends and family can gather to skate on a full size real ice-rink under the stars before enjoying festive food and drink in the Bavarian Bar.
However, always top of the bill is Believe in Santa featuring Santa himself in his spectacular grotto. A magical experience, Believe in Santa includes festive story telling where the world of technology causes the children to lose their Christmas spirit until a secret family hidden in the Christmas tree reminds them of what they are missing.
Following the story telling in the indoor theatre visitors can walk around 20 different spectacular festive scenes that have been specially created for this year before meeting Santa in his extravagant Grotto where every child receives a gift. There’s also an opportunity to enjoy a ride on an indoor Italian Carousel and adults can enjoy a tea or coffee and a Christmas treat
Sparkle the Elf will also be on hand to welcome everyone all aboard Santa’s Magical Land Train and a ticket includes hot chocolate and marshmallows to toast. A number of festive rides will also be open in the Theme Park.
Jensen Taylor Connelly said, “We have an action-packed festive programme led by Chipperfield’s famous circus which is a terrific traditional family Christmas attraction appealing to all age groups.
“We have created a variety of affordable packages for people to enjoy and experience a great festive day out. We also have lots of different food options for people to try from take-away hot chocolates and churros to our award-winning Monterey Jack’s restaurant and with free car parking people can take their time and soak up the atmosphere”.
A BSL led Believe in Santa experience will be held on Sunday 17 December and dedicated ASN sessions will also be held on selected dates and times for both Santa’s Magical Circus and M&D’s on Ice.
On Christmas Eve in Krazy Congos, soft play area, children can enjoy a Christmas Party from 9.30am until 11.30am and 12 noon until 2pm.
Families looking to create a special festive memory can also enjoy an exclusive overnight stay at the onsite Alona Hotel which includes four tickets to the Chipperfield Circus, M&D’s on Ice, Hot Chocolate and Churros.
Destination Christmas will run on selected dates until 24 December.
Tickets, which are priced from £11.50 for the Chipperfield Circus, from £6.30 for M&D’s on Ice, and £11.95 for a child and £5.75 for adults for Believe in Santa, can be purchased from https://scotlandsthemepark.com/opening-times/ and also on the day, subject to availability.
Located at Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, M&D’s offers family day out attractions, including Amazonia, Cosmic Bowl, and Krazy Congo Soft Play, as well as rides suitable for all age groups.
Further information and to book online visit www.scotlandsthemepark.com
