A 30-year-old woman who is fighting for her life following a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton is a junior doctor who was driving home following a nightshift, the Herald understands.
The case is expected to be raised at a meeting in Edinburgh today of the BMA's Scottish Council amid suggestions that the young medic - a registrar at University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride - had been unable to have proper rest breaks during her shift, in echoes of the Lauren Connelly case.
NHS Lanarkshire has been approached for comment.
The woman, who has not yet been named publicly, was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the collision on Monday morning.
Her condition has been described as critical, and police have appealed for witnesses.
The incident involving a white Mercedes van, a green Kia Picanto and a white Hyundai Kona occurred at 10.20am on the A725 in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.
The junior doctor, who was driving the Kia Picanto, sustained serious injuries, while the van driver was uninjured.
The driver of the Hyundai Kona was taken to University Hospital Wishaw but later discharged.
Sergeant Andrew Coutts, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, has appealed to any motorists who may have may have dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
He said: "Whilst a number of people have come forward with information about the crash, we are still keen to hear from anyone else who witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
“Details can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 0854 of Monday, 27 November 2023 when calling.”
A spokeswoman for BMA Scotland said the trade union had been contacted by one of its members raising concerns about the circumstances leading up to the crash.
She stressed that "we don't know the full facts yet", but that there were concerns that it "very much echoes Lauren Connelly - a shift having been hard and not being able to take breaks".
A source told the Herald that the medic "was driving home from a nightshift where proper breaks were not obtainable".
The BMA is holding its Scottish Council meeting later today, where the issue of rest breaks is expected to be raised in response to the case.
The trade union has lobbied to improve working hours and rest breaks for junior doctors following the case of 23-year-old Lauren Connelly, a junior doctor from East Kilbride who was just seven weeks into her medical training in September 2011 when she died while driving home after her fourth consecutive 12-hour nightshift at Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock.
It is thought that she may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing her car to veer off the M8 motorway into an embankment near Bishopton.
Her father, Brian Connelly, who has also campaigned for stricter working hour limits, said his daughter frequently worked exhausting 100-hour weeks and shift patterns of 12 consecutive days.
Under current rules agreed between the Scottish Government and BMA, no junior doctor in Scotland should work more than five hours without a break.
Junior doctors working beyond nine hours and up to 13 hours should get a second 30-minute break, and a third if the shift is 13-14 hours.
The majority of rotas for junior doctors now follow a seven-day pattern of four day shifts and three night shifts, with a mandatory 46-hour rest before they are expected back in work.
