This time however they have teamed up with the Rangers Charity Foundation and will be collecting outside the Rangers Megastore inside the environs of Ibrox.

Fans of both teams are encouraged to donate if they can, with items commonly in demand at foodbanks including canned goods, pasta, baby food and toiletries.

Our last collection of 2023 will be on the 9th of December. Please note the change of location since we’ll be collecting with the amazing team at @RFC_Charity 🫶 pic.twitter.com/61wbt5I5Qs — GersFoodBanks (@GersFoodBanks) November 21, 2023

Fans Supporting Foodbanks was founded by supporters of Liverpool and Everton in 2015, and the donation drive has taken off in Scotland.

Other supporters to have organised collections include Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Dundee, Brechin and Motherwell.

FSFS said: "We want to unite supporters of every single club in Scotland. No matter how big or small the supporter base is there is a place for all supporters of football to get involved in FSFS.

"We want to show how inclusive, powerful and community focused that football fans in Scotland can be when we stand together to tackle issues like poverty.

"This isn’t about party politics or one football club over another, it's about showing the difference that fan activism can make and football fans standing in solidarity with one another to support foodbanks during a cost of living crisis."