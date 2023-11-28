Some areas are expected to see up to 5cm of snow as the weather warnings start from 5pm on Tuesday (November 28) and continues into Wednesday and Thursday (November 29 and 30).

Read more: UK snow map: See where it will snow in November 2023

On Tuesday evening, a huge area including Inverness, Aberdeen, East Lothian, Skye, Lewis, Orkney and the Shetland isles is under a yellow weather warning from 5pm to 11am on Wednesday.

Then, on Wednesday (November 29), the warning has been extended to cover most of the east coast including Edinburgh and Dundee. A second warning for the east coast runs from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday (November 30).

The Met Office has warned of ice and snow causing hazardous conditions, which could lead to injuries from falls, icy patches on roads and pavements, and roads and railways likely to be affected - with travellers expected to face longer journey times.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across parts of Scotland and northeast England



Wednesday 1700 - Thursday 1100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/porRxhcMaQ — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2023

The national weather service said: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

“Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. Higher routes of north-east Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate.”

Read more: Cold snap to see temperatures below zero in Scotland this week

Temperatures across Scotland could reach below zero this week as the cold weather settles in.

Inverness is expected to plummet to -1°C at around 7am on Wednesday morning, while Aberdeen temperatures are set to sink to between zero and four degrees.