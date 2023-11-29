Participants said they were using online platforms such as WhatsApp for virtual visits to avoid travel costs.

More than a quarter of Scotland’s population rent their homes from social landlords.

Despite housing association rents being half of those in the private rented sector (£345 average compared to £736), most social tenants are on lower incomes and are therefore more susceptible to economic shocks, says the SFHA. Sixty percent of renters said they had less than £250 in savings.

The report found that the biggest drivers of deprivation have been the soaring costs of food and energy, with more than 95% saying that they are struggling with the costs of putting food on the table and heating their home.

One tenant said: "Honestly, I try to only eat a meal a day. I video chat friends and family so I don't have to travel."

Another said: "I'm very lucky to be health and able to work but I can't afford to heat my house."

READ MORE: More than 32,000 children now receiving Scottish Child Payment

Ms Thomas said the Scottish Child Payment had made a significant difference to lives but the organisation is among 150 signatories calling for a rise in the benefit from £25 to £30.

It was introduced in February 2021 as a £10 per week payment for children under six in low-income families and has now been extended to cover eligible recipients up to the age of 16.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was one of her proudest achievements in government.

The organisation is also urging the UK Government to act including scrapping the two child benefit cap and a five-week wait for Universal Credit.

It is also calling on Westminster to introduce a discounted energy bills rate to support vulnerable customers and prevent self-disconnection.

"Social housing provides access to housing for those who need it most," said the chief executive. "They maybe can't afford to own a home. they can't afford to privately rent.

"They are already people who are starting off from a lower financial place than others.

Sally Thomas, CEO of SFHA said social housing tenants were being hit especially hard by cost-of-living pressures (Image: SFHA)

"Then the crisis hit us so they are not able to withstand the financial shocks that other people can because they have a bit of savings."

Around 70% of people in social housing are entitled to benefits, including parents who work but "don't have sufficient income" to meet rising costs.

The SFHA is among 150 charities, faith groups, trade unions and community organisations which have signed an open letter to Scotland’s First Minister, urging him to deliver on his leadership campaign commitment to increase the Scottish Child payment to £30 a week.

"To be positive about something, the Scottish Child Payment has made a significant difference to poverty in Scotland as opposed to England.

"There is less poverty in Scotland - let's not be too optimistic - but there is less poverty and that's partly to do with the Scottish Government's approach.

READ MORE: Call for winter action as quarter of Scots fail to put on heating

"Raising it, even by a minimal amount would be a big difference," she added.

She said the two other measures which would make a huge difference "were in the hands of the Westminster Government" and the report will be launched at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

She said: "We want to see an end to the two-child benefit cap and the five-week wait for Universal Credit scrapped.

"Those things would make a real difference as the Scottish Child Payment has done.

"The other thing we want to see is a social energy tariff for those who are less able to pay the going rate. We have a good relationship with Offgem and the major energy suppliers and they are all calling for the same thing."

Nearly one in two social housing tenants admitted to skipping meals with the majority also cutting back on fruit and vegetables.

Those with specialist needs have also been hit hard- some tenants living with diabetes are unable to afford the food required to manage their condition; whilst others who require specialist medical equipment cannot afford to power their devices.

David Linden, SNP MP for Glasgow East, has called on the UK government to replicate measures introduced in France, where food manufacturers pledged to lower prices on hundreds of goods.

The French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said in June that he had reached a deal with 75 manufacturers and warned of financial sanctions if the companies break the promise.

Mr Linden said: “In Parliament I have consistently called for the UK Government to introduce essential guarantee that would provide social security claimants with a minimum income, protecting people from not being able to afford essentials like food, household bills and travel costs.

“As well as continuing to call for the reintroduction of the £400 energy bill rebate, immediate action must be taken to tackle the soaring food prices, similar to policies we currently see being introduced in France."

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Modelling estimates that 90,000 fewer children will live in relative and absolute poverty this year as a result of this Government’s policies, with poverty levels 9 percentage points lower than they would have otherwise been.

"This includes lifting an estimated 50,000 children out of relative poverty through our ‘game-changing’ Scottish Child Payment."