A crane has collapsed in Leith, Edinburgh, leaving two people requiring treatment.
The arm of the crane is understood to have fallen onto flats which are under construction at Drum Property Group's Stead's Place development on Leith Walk shortly before 09:30 on Tuesday morning.
Crane collapse at Stead's Place off Leith Walk in #edinburgh this morning. #construction #accident pic.twitter.com/HjAVikyKTF— Iain Masterton (@iain_masterton) November 28, 2023
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 09:29 today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh.
"We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team (SORT) to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.30am on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 we received a report that a crane collapsed at a building site in Steads Place in Edinburgh.
"Emergency services are in attendance.
"There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area."
An eyewitness told the Scottish Sun: "I was on Leith Walk when I heard this crack. I looked up and saw the entire arm of the crane come crashing down on the building.
“The crane came down and it looks like it caused part of the roof to cave in.
“There must have been at least 100 workers in there.
“There’s all sorts of emergency services here, all of Leith Walk has been closed down."
In 2012 a crane collapse in Glasgow left one man dead and another injured after an accident at a construction site in the city centre.
Gary Currie, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident at Buchanan House in Port Dundas Road, amid ongoing work on the building which housed Network Rail and Transport Scotland, while Alexander Nisbet, 38, was treated for a head injury.
The Health and Safety Executive found an incorrectly performed repair to the crane's boom was responsible for the collapse.
HSE principal inspector, Graeme McMinn, said: "The death of Gary Currie was entirely preventable. Craig Services and Access Ltd and Donald Craig were advised by the manufacturer to replace the damaged boom.
"Instead, they chose a much cheaper repair that left the boom in an unsafe condition.
"At the time of the accident, the mobile elevated working platform had a catalogue of defects, some of which were safety critical demonstrating that Craig Services and Access Ltd did not have an adequate proactive maintenance and reactive repair system in place within the company."
Donald Craig, 57, of Craig Services, was found guilty of health and safety breaches over the accident in 2017 and sentence to two years in prison.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here