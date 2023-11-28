People also felt fewer police were regularly patrolling their local area, with only 39% saying they were aware of it happening in 2021/22, down from 56% in 2021/22.

In another possible sign that confidence in the force was waning, people also appeared to report less often than in the past.

The survey estimated the police became aware of just 29% of crime in 2021/22, the lowest on record, compared to 38% in 2008/09 and 40% in 2019/20.

However the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey (SCJS), which was based on interviews with 5,600 adults, also reported people felt safer and crime was down over the decade.

If found the proportion of people experiencing specific types of crime at an historic low.

The findings come ahead of a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority, the body overseeing and funding Police Scotland, later this week at which possible job cuts will be discussed.

The force has warned that unless it gets another £74.5m in revenue for 2024/25, it will have to cut its combined workforce of officers and civilian staff by more than 1400, or 6.4%.

It would mean “delays in attending calls and the nationwide adoption of a reduced attendance model”, a paper going before the Authority on Thursday states.

The SCJS quizzed people about their perceptions of crime, policing and the justice system.

The survey estimated that since 2008/09 the volume of crime had fallen by 53%, and the proportion of people experiencing crime was down one in five to one in ten in 2021/22.

Violent crime was estimated to have decreased by 58% since 2008/29, while property crime was down by 51%.

Over the same period, the proportion of people who felt safe walking home alone after dark has increased from 66% to 76%.

SNP Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “This flagship national survey indicates that crime has fallen by more than half since 2008/09 and that people feel safer in their local communities.

“While the fact that most people will not experience crime is welcome, I know that there can be a significant impact for those who do, particularly in cases of violent and sexual offences.

“These statistics are consistent with other official sources which show that recorded crime is at one of the lowest levels since 1974.

“This is testimony to the efforts of Scotland’s police, justice and community safety partners and this Government’s investment in the justice system.

“Our police officers work tirelessly to keep us all safe – and their effectiveness in doing so is reflected in the results of this survey.

“As police operations adapt to meet changes in how crime is committed – for example, with increasing numbers of offences being committed online – we will continue to support Police Scotland as part of efforts to help keep crime down and communities safe.”

Tory MSP Sharon Dowey said: “These shocking statistics show that the public are fully aware that the SNP have decimated our police force and are no longer reporting their crimes because officers don’t have the resources to respond.

“Worse still, the public increasingly don’t see police patrolling our streets – no doubt due to the reduction in officer numbers and police station closures that the SNP have presided over in recent years.

“Police officers and victims have been abandoned whilst communities blighted by crime no longer feel able to report those responsible for such behaviour – the SNP must reverse these trends and start backing our police immediately.”