The total raised by the week-long event came to over £13,000, plus an extra £2,000 donation from No Code on the first night.

Other events included a Kiltwalk, which raised £5,900 thanks to Hyper Luminal Games, a sponsored walk which raised £5,200, and £890 raised by a hike up the Sidlaws by Astrodreamer Studio.

Sponsors Ninja Kiwi, Nerial and Geek-aboo raised £7,000, with the first putting another £1,000 in during the week-long sale.

Two online raffles featuring donations from across the country's game industry raised more than £4,000.

The funds raised as part of the Games for the Weans campaign will go towards buying adapted gaming equipment, consoles and video games for the hundreds of children across Scotland who are treated at the children's hospital in Glasgow every day, as well as support the hospital's Play Team - so that children in hospital always have someone to play with. The charity has also begun to seek Gaming Volunteers to game with children in the hospital.

Kirsten Watson, CEO at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: "The way Scotland’s gaming community has come together for children in hospital has been remarkable.

"From solo developers turning their passion projects into fundraisers, to larger studios walking for Scotland’s youngest gamers in hospital, it has been a joy to see Games for the Weans unfold in 2023.

"To each and every person who has donated towards this astonishing total, thank you so much.”

Danny Parker of Ninja Kiwi, one of the sponsors of Games for the Weans, said: "It is awesome to see the life-changing amount raised by the Games for the Weans campaign.

"Ninja Kiwi are very proud to have played a small part in such a fantastic campaign.

"At the most challenging of times for any child, the team at Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity work tirelessly to find ways for the children and their families to play together, have some fun, and find a little much needed respite.

"The money raised will allow them to help even more children, and offer new ways for them to play.”

Fellow sponsor Nerial's CEO Tamara Alliot said: "Nerial is proud to support the outstanding Games for the Weans campaign.

"We’re so pleased that so many children will have some fun and be entertained during difficult hospital visits."