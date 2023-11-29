The Herald is the world’s longest-running national newspaper, we’re only just a few years younger than the United States.
And there’s been a lot of politics over the last two and a half centuries, though, in fairness, a fairly sizeable chunk of it seems to have happened in the last year.
I only joined the paper 20 months ago, and I’m already on to my third prime minister and second first minister.
It’s been a wild time and things don’t look like they're getting much quieter any time soon.
With a general election in the offing and a Scottish Parliament election now only a couple of years away

The top team
I’m lucky enough to work with some of the best in the business. Our political editor Tom Gordon, and my fellow political correspondents, Kathleen Nutt and David Bol, have all been at this for some time. We all know our way around Holyrood and Westminster, and we care about how our country is governed. We’re here to help explain, without fear or favour, what exactly our two governments are doing in your name.
Exclusives and breaking news
Every day, we’re uncovering news and bringing it to Herald readers before any other newspaper. We're also on top of everything that's happening in the world of politics. We're based in a small bunker-like office in the Scottish Parliament, and when something happens here, be it a debate or a hastily organised press conference, we pounce.
Top columnists
Dani Garavelli, Catriona Stewart, Vicky Allen, Mark McGeoghegan, Brian Wilson, Andy Maciver, Kevin McKenna, and, of course, Brian Taylor, among many, many others… what a roster of talent. Does any other newspaper have so many top-drawer columnists writing so incisively about the state of Scotland, and the state of the world as we do? No, they do not.
Unspun
Every night during the week, a member of the politics team or writer at large Neil Mackay emails subscribers with an unmissable analysis of one of the big stories of the day. In the last week, we’ve touched on everything from campaign finance to the council tax freeze to the rise of Geert Wilders.
Camley
Political cartoons are hard, especially in Scotland, where our politicians and their supporters can often be a bit thin-skinned. Luckily, we’ve got Steven Camley. Fearless and funny. And only in The Herald.

