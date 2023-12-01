Madonna

What’s the last book you read?

Currently I’m reading Madonna: A Rebel Life by Mary Gabriel. I’ve been obsessed with her since I saw the Material Girl video back in 1984. I was only seven but I knew there was something about her that made me sit and pay attention, and I still am!

Favourite comedian?

I love Victoria Wood, she can do it all. The wit, the wonder, the joy – she punches up and never really down. It’s observational and dripping in pathos. I think Caroline Merton was cut from the same cloth. They both take working-class life and mock it, rib it, but above everything they celebrate it. I don’t think anyone has done it quite like either of them since.

Recommend a podcast …

I love You Must Remember This. It’s a brilliant deep dive into old Hollywood scandals, well researched, beautifully narrated it’s just so shocking – all these stories that have either been buried or long forgotten.

Last film you saw in a cinema?

The Barbie movie. As soon as I left that cinema I was straight online to get an “I Am Kenough” jumper

What music are you currently enjoying?

I’ve always been a massive pop fan, there’s been a lot of good albums out this year that are all on a cycle of repeat. Kylie’s Tension album, Jessie Ware’s That! Feels Good, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other, Kelly Clarkson’s Chemistry and Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) are also back on rotation.

What have you listened to recently that you think was completely over-rated?

I’m going to get sent to the gay jail for saying this but … Cher’s Christmas album is disappointing. I expected more. I’m going to stick with it though, maybe it’s one that I need to let sit with me.

What has been your most formative cultural experience?

Going to see Les Misérables when I was 16 at the Edinburgh Playhouse. I’d never seen a touring musical before – I don’t think I’d actually ever really seen a live piece of theatre. I was utterly bored by all the French revolution stuff and the guy stealing a loaf of bread, but as soon as the love triangle reared its head I was in. Tears, snot, uncontrollable. That was the moment I think I genuinely fell in love with the magic of theatre. It’s when I realised it could be a mirror, and cathartic and, at the same time, utterly transportable.

What’s your go-to YouTube video?

Reaction videos. I watch people watching Kylie and Madonna videos for the first time. It’s a very strange go-to I know, but there’s something about watching people discovering something I love for the first time that I find connecting. Also, I was a (very late) starter to driving, I only started taking lessons this year, so I fell down a YouTube hole watching people drive round roundabouts, taking mock tests, following their Sat Nav and parallel parking. I’m glad I passed, that algorithm has to go now.

Kylie Minogue

Favourite song?

Kylie Minogue, Your Disco Needs You. It’s a gay anthem, a call to get on that dancefloor and be yourself. When I die, that’s the song I want playing as they lower the coffin. Also there’s a life lesson in there – “Let’s dance through all of this … the whole world should be moving, do your part”. Sometimes there is nothing to cheer up a dull day like dancing it out.

What film haven’t you managed to get around to yet but plan to?

I still haven’t seen any of the first six Star Wars films. And I’m probably the last person on earth to say this, but I haven’t seen The Sopranos yet.

Recommend a TV box-set …

Buffy The Vampire Slayer. OK, the revelations about creator Joss Whedon makes this a tricky one to love unconditionally now. But if I’m judging purely on the product, it’s still brilliant. The cast, the writing, the production standards. Some of those episodes are over 25 years old and they still can’t be topped for me. The metaphor of growing up as feeling like living on a literal hell-mouth, and the episode where (spoiler alert) Buffy’s mother dies is nothing short of inspirational. It’s a teen show that punched way higher. I couldn’t even count how many times I’ve watched it.

What was the most memorable recent theatre show you saw?

I loved Moorcroft. It felt urgent and representative of the place I grew up. It’s also a shining beacon of a calling card for Eilidh Loan, a brilliant new voice in theatre. It’s always exhilarating hearing a new perspective, and Moorcroft was rooted in so much love and affection for the real life characters.

Who or what do you always turn off?

Morning TV. Too shouty, too angsty, too angry and reactionary. I’ve not even had a coffee yet. Bring back the Big Breakfast. Where’s the joy?

Favourite singer?

I can’t choose. It’s Kylie and it’s Madonna. I’ve loved them both since a kid. They brought me totally different things. Kylie is the light side of the coin, the pure innocent pleasure. Madonna brought the sex, the provocativeness, the don’t-give-a-s*** attitude. I think it’s why they’ve both adopted such a strong gay following. There’s something tenacious in both of them, they’re both happy to do what they want, how they want and they don’t care about the “trend” or the “current”.

Favourite film?

Moulin Rouge. I was blown away when I saw it in the cinema,. It’s like a post-modernist collection of movie genres squashed into one thing. Also to see Ewan McGregor, a Scottish guy, as the lead against Nicole Kidman, felt like an awakening – a kinda, yeah, there’s a space for us up on this screen.

Irvine Welsh or Robert Louis Stevenson?

Irvine Welsh. Trainspotting and that soundtrack is all the formative teenage years.