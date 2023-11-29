He said allowing an SNP candidate to stand for the Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Western Isles) against Mr MacNeil would increase the chances of the election of a Labour MP and harm the independence cause. He also noted the area's preference for 'independent-minded' MPs, citing the late Donald Stewart who was SNP MP for the constituency from 1970 to 1987.

“Angus has been a strong and distinctive voice for the people of the Western Isles since 2005, for the last 18 years, and is a well-known and respected figure in Scottish politics," Mr Ewing told The Herald.

"He has always displayed that independence of mind and thought that I believe is the approach that his constituents both appreciate and expect, - as opposed to someone who slavishly follows a party script.

"He is the Islands man in Parliament; not the party man in the Islands. That is of course, why the late Donald Stewart was so massively supported when he was their MP.

“If the SNP put up a candidate against Angus, it will merely assist the prospect of a Labour victory in the constituency by splitting the independence vote. It makes great sense politically, therefore, for the SNP not to put up a candidate, but instead fully to support Angus in his campaign.

“Anything less will be likely to cause damage the cause of independence - a cause which is of course far bigger than the party itself.”

Mr MacNeil was suspended from the SNP's Westminster group in the summer allegedly following a heated row with its chief whip.

He later resigned from the party. In a letter posted on social media in July after his suspension,

Mr MacNeil said he would not rejoin the SNP group unless it was clear they were “pursuing independence”. The letter resulted in his expulsion from the party and the Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP now sits as an independent. He has said he will stand as an independent candidate at the general election.

Mr Ewing has also faced disciplinary action from the party for his actions.

He was suspended for a week in September for voting against the Scottish minister Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, in a confidence motion brought by the Conservatives before the summer recess over her handling of the now shelved deposit return scheme.

However, he is appealing against the sanction and has continued to remain in the SNP group in Holyrood insisting he was acting in the interests of his constituents by voting against Ms Slater arguing the scheme would have had a damaging effect on businesses in his area.

Mr Ewing, the former Scottish Government secretary for rural affairs, explained further why the SNP leadership should support Mr MacNeil.

“[It] would also, I believe, demonstrate, on the part of our First Minister, a generosity of spirit, and magnanimity towards those who support independence but are not in the SNP: a “broad church” approach - all of which would reflect well upon him.

"It would show respect for those who share his own belief in independence but have a different approach about how best to achieve that. He would be putting country before party.”

Mr Ewing last week won the Politics in Business Award and Community MSP of the Year at The Herald's Scottish Politician of the Year in association with ScottishPower.

Calling for his party to support Mr MacNeil he cited a precedent taken by the SNP in the 1987 general election when the party agreed to stand aside to back John Goodlad. Mr Goodlad came fourth in the election. The decision for the SNP not to stand then was backed strongly by Mr Ewing's late mother, the legendary SNP politician and former party president Winnie Ewing.

“This is not a new departure for the SNP. In the 1987 General Election the SNP chose not field a candidate in the Orkney and Shetland constituency, but instead supported John Goodlad, another man of independent mind and outstanding candidate, who represented the Orkney and Shetland Movement.

"That decision was strongly promoted by my mother, Winnie Ewing when MEP for the Highlands and Islands and by Dr Allan Macartney, the former MEP for North East Scotland and then virtually unanimously endorsed by the party at its National Council.

"It was the right decision taken for noble reasons, rising above narrow partisan considerations. It was also strongly supported by Michael Russell, now the SNP party president.

“Further, I would urge the SNP to consult the local members of the party in the Western Isles on this proposal by holding a ballot of their members. This would surely show that the SNP remains committed to local democracy, and has not become, as some assert, a highly centralised , autocratic and largely central- belt dominated organisation.

“I understand that the UK General Election candidate selection process is underway, and therefore, I urge Humza, Michael and the whole SNP NEC to be “big enough” to do what is right for Scotland and our cause. Back Angus - and don't take the risk of helping Labour win by the back door.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “As with all elections, the SNP will be standing candidates in all Scottish constituencies in the upcoming General Election.

“At the next general election, voting SNP is the only way to stand up for Scotland, secure real help with the cost of living and offer people the chance to build a better future as an independent country."



