Daytime temperatures are expected to drop to cold, single-digit figures this week.

Night temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for large parts of the country

There is more bad news for those missing the summer warmth as frigid temperatures will likely continue into next week.

There are two yellow weather warnings in place for the United Kingdom, one for snow and ice until 11am on Wednesday for parts of northern and eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire, and a second set until 11am on Thursday for eastern Scotland and north-east England down to North Yorkshire.

Snow has already fallen in North Yorkshire, with police taking to social media to make motorists aware of road closures on the A169.

Snow is also expected, especially for people in places away from windward coasts, with the Met Office predicting up to three centimetres of snow will fall.

In Scotland, the Met warns that people may see up to five centimetres of snowfall in higher parts of the northeastern parts of the nation.

Some roads and rail services are likely to be impacted, with Britons warned to prepare for longer or delayed journey times on roadways, railways, and public transport.

Those unable to stay home as conditions turn icy and slippery are encouraged to plan their journeys using the relevant traffic websites for Scotland, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Snow is not expected to linger as ground temperatures usually remain relatively high at this time of year compared to late winter after the ground loses more of its warmth.